Nagpur: It all started at a conference in Kolkata where one woman admired the other's way of delivering knowledge and was eager to know more about the subject. But as they kept speaking to each other through social media, their relation went beyond friendship and they have decided to get married in Goa.

This is the story of Paromita Mukherjee, a resident of Kolkata and Suravi Mitra, a medical professional from Nagpur.

"Then our conversations started and gradually we discovered how our point of views matched," said Paromita. She finally proposed to Suravi at a beach where they had gone with their friends. The duo got engaged on December 29 in Nagpur.

Both of them had received full support from their families even as initially their parents thought that their orientation was a passing phase.

"When I grew up I realized that it was not phase and I told my father that I am a lesbian. My father said that he agrees with my decision and only wants me to be happy," said Paromita.

However, Surabhi said that that because of legalities they had to name their engagement ceremony as "a ring commitment ceremony" as advised by their lawyers due to legal issues.