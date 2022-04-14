Kozhikode (Kerala): The scorching heat during the summer not only affects people, but also animals and birds. Human beings can quench their thirst, but what about animals and birds, it is disheartening to know that they wander on the streets while birds fly in search of a drop of water. On learning about their pitiable condition, a good Samaritan from Perumanna in Kozhikode UA Vasudevan, a tailoring shop owner, started to quench the thirst for stray animals and birds. It became his routine for the past 55 years. He has been running a tailoring shop at Perumanna. For all these years he has been placing a container filled with water in front of his shop and many stray dogs, cats and birds come and drink water from the container. By refilling the water timely he ensures these voiceless animals and birds don't deprive of water.

"The hunger and thirst are the same for humans and animals and it gives me immense satisfaction by providing water to stray dogs and birds," says Vasudevan. Some times temperature during summer crosses 37 degrees Celsius in Kerala, which would be fatal for birds and stray animals, he reminded. "Before opening the shop, I clean the containers and fill the water for them. It is necessary to quench the thirst of our companions. For Humans, it is easy to get clean water, but for these voiceless animals, it is hard. it is a regular view that stray animals roam searching for water and drink dirty water from gutters," Vasudevan said. With the support of his friend Raveendran, they have been providing water in corners across the Perumanna for the birds and animals.