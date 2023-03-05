'Bahubali Gujiya' eating competition organized in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Ahead of Holi, a unique variety of Gujiya, 'Bahubali Gujiya', has become a special attraction in the city of nawabs. The celebration of Holi is incomplete without the richness and sweetness of Gujiya and to make it more enchanting, iconic sweets and namkeen shop in the state capital, recently introduced 'Bahubali Gujiya' which weighs 1.7 to 2 kg and measures 14 inches.

This giant-looking Gujiya is filled with khoya, kesar, almonds, pistachios, and sugar and it takes around 20-25 minutes to deep fry one piece of this sweet delicacy which costs Rs 1500. The idea is to go beyond the obvious and introduce something new every year to surprise our patrons, says shopkeeper.

"We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses," he added.

Gujiya is also known as Karanji, the heavenly bite of this appetizing dish is enough to satisfy the taste buds of people who have a sweet tooth. Served hot, these are the deep-fried dumplings prepared with maida, or suji with the stuffing of meva- crushed dried fruits, jaggery, and khoya.

Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)