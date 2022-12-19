Suspicious object found in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police reached spot
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: A suspicious-looking object was found in Paschim Vihar and the Delhi police rushed to the spot on receiving information, sources said. The object that seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock was found abandoned. The Bomb Detection Team have also reached the spot. The area has been vacated by the police as a precautionary measure. This has been told by the Delhi Police on Monday.
