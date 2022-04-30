While salary might not be THE defining factor for employees, it surely counts as an important one and almost everyone at some point of time or other in their employment has faced the prospect of mustering the courage to ask for a bigger paycheck. Have you been there? done that? or soon to be there? This step-by-step guide to negotiating a higher salary with your HR will be a good prep to go through before you go in for the big step.

Have self-belief (a lot of it!)

You deserve what you are asking for. More than your HR, you need to be convinced of your demand being justified. Psych your mind, have complete conviction in the worth of the services you have to offer being undervalued at this point. You don't have to know how much to ask at this step, all you have to know is that you want and deserve more! Do your research

You have to know that you are facing a pro, whose job is to make sure that you slog in for maximum hours, for minimum wages. It is crucial for you to be very well aware of what others who offer the same services, with the same sincerity and experience as you are asking for, and what they have been getting in the industry. Present your case dispassionately

At the end of the day, you are a professional, and so is your HR. Present your case without betraying emotions like desperation and anxiousness. Step 1 becomes important here, you have to psych yourself up. You are asking for what your 'deserve' for the service you have to offer, neither you are asking for a favour, nor a raise would be a favour on you. Don't fall in the previous salary trap

A common tactic you will face, and this is especially important for relatively newer entrants in the job market, DO NOT let your HR offer you a paltry raise over your previous salary and convince you of it as a 'normal practice'. Remember, the salary your deserve is a function of what you bring to the table, not what you were drawing from your previous employer. Be frank

We live in a world of so many facades, that dropping a few of them is much appreciated. Your HR understands your position, but they are bound by their job duties. Would do no harm to define your red herrings. Make sure also to inform them about any other offers you may have in hand. At the end of the day, you are the master of your career, and you have to decide on what job to take, and what job to drop. Don't hesitate to turn down a bad offer, which is often supplemented with flowery promises.

These five steps, are likely to keep you in good stead when you decide to finally have that conversation with your HR, or even when you take up that conversation with your HR again.

(ANI)

Also Read: Soft Skills That Ensure You Succeed In Life