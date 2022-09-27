Kolkata: In a small room stuffed with furniture, a saree-clad woman is seen performing aarti of Goddess Durga with deep devotion and faith. She is a priest but a priest with a difference. Breaking the so-called glass ceiling Baishali Das, a transgender has been performing puja for several years.

Her inspiration to become a priest is her mother whom she used to watch during her childhood perform puja with devotion and abiding by all the rituals. Baishali said that it was her mother who taught her all the rules and rituals to perform puja.

Also Read: Durga Puja 2022: All roads in Kolkata lead to Vatican's St Peter's Basilica

" I used to watch my mother perform the puja of goddess Sitala with deep devotion. It always attracted me. My mother taught me everything about performing puja. Apart from performing Durga Puja, I also perform puja of Mansha and Sitala," said Baishali, fondly recalling her childhood days. She also said that she has been performing pujas since she was 16 years old.

However, she also had apprehensions about whether society will accept her in traditional pujas. She started off as a priest by performing the puja of 'Ardhanareeswara' (half male and half female form of Lord Shiva combined with his consort Parvati).

Baishali also leads a 'yatra' group (rural theatre) and performs in different parts of West Bengal. Even as the Supreme Court has legally recognised transgenders as the third gender, they are still subjected to mockery, people like Baishali remained unphased and went onto pursue their dreams.