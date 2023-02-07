Ludhiana (Punjab) : In a shocking incident, a gang-war broke out between two groups of antisocial just behind Ludhiana court in the Kochar Market on Tuesday. According to the police, multiple rounds of bullet shots were fired and one person was injured. Police, however, is not sure about the identity and the background of the injured. He has been shifted to the hospital.

ACP Sumit Sood confirming the reports of firing behind the court premise told the reporters, “The police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. But, the accused who fired the shots was able to flee and the police are searching for him". “We are investigating into the case,” he added.

According to eyewitness more than three rounds were fired and the youth who was passing by the place was hit by the bullet. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital,” a senior police official said.

“The person responsible for firing has fled from the spot but we are trying to identify him. We hope to nab him very soon. Two empty shell casings have also been recovered from the spot,” the official added.