Hyderabad: A football stadium in Cirni Balog town in Slovakia is the center of attraction and has emerged as one of the favorite tourist destinations after the authorities in the 1990s customized the stadium by restoring a railway across the stadium. The stadium was built around 1980 in Sirni Balog town at a location where there was an abandoned railway track from the first World War.

Officials restored the railway line in the 1990s. In 1992, the track passing through the football stadium was renovated in a bid to bring the area on the country's tourist map. During summer, which is the busiest tourist season in Slovakia, the 17 km long train journey takes you through high mountains and historical places even as the train ride inside the stadium gives a special experience to the tourists.

It is a fancy spectator's experience inside the stadium with the train chugging along the boundary line with the players busy in their sport. Netizens recently posted videos of the stadium which became viral on the Internet.