Mumbai (Mahrashtra) : A PIL has been filed in Bombay High Court on Wednesday by the Bombay Lawyers association against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their recent statements on the judiciary.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that disclosing the Research Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs regarding the appointment of judges in the High Courts in the public domain is a "matter of serious concern".

The minister was responding to questions on the recent Supreme Court collegium resolutions which reiterated the names for appointment as High Court and Supreme Court judges, while rebutting the remarks made by the Centre based on its assessment.

"Putting secret inputs of RAW & IB (on the appointment of judges in high courts) in public is a matter of serious concern. I will react to this in an appropriate manner in time," Rijiju said. The minister's remarks came at a time when the government and the judiciary have differences over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

Earlier, Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar attacked the Supreme Court for striking down the law that approved an alternate system to appoint judges. He said that he does not agree with the restriction imposed by the top court that parliament cannot amend the ‘basic structure’ of the constitution.

Dhankar has been critical of the Supreme Court for striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. The law which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament would have replaced the existing collegium system to appoint judges if it had prevailed.