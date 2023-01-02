Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bandra police arrested a person in Kolkata, West Bengal, for sending an email allegedly threatening to blow up the Mount Mary Church here on December 29. Another email was sent to the church from the same IP address a short time later, asking for forgiveness as 'her mentally ill child' has sent the first mail.

However, the Police took cognizance of it and began their probe. The Mumbai police initially registered an offence against an unidentified person, accusing him of threatening to carry out a terror attack by posting a message on the website of the church here. The bomb threat message was posted in the feedback form on the website of Bandra-based Mount Mary Church on Thursday.

The message "7 pm blast, Lashkar e Taiba..Hahaha" cropped up on the website, but a few minutes later another post came up, in which the sender apologised and claimed that the message was sent by a mentally unstable child, an official said.

Considering the seriousness of the message, the Bandra police, however, had registered a case under section 505 (2) (statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.