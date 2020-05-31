Hyderabad: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwala died on May 29 from comorbidity. He was suffering from asthma, pneumonia and was also affected by the coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and was put on a life support system.

A staunch devotee of Lord Ganesha, Daruwala had made many famous predictions including those on the life of both- former US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides many other celebrities. He made predictions based on a combination of planetary constellations, Kundli - an astrological chart, and numerology.

His death is said to be an "irrecoverable loss" to the world of astrology.

Born on July 11, 1931, Daruwala was a Parsee (Zoroastrian) by religion. He had a degree in Vedic astrology – Jyotishi Mahamahopadhyay.

Unlike most astrologers, Bejan followed Vedic and Western systems of astrology, aiching, tarot, numerology, Kablah, and palmistry to make predictions. He incorporated all these systems to make accurate and logical predictions.

Daruwala was of a great belief that it was Lord Ganesha who had blessed him with this talent.

The accuracy of his predictions soon made him an ace astrologer in the US.

He had close contacts with several international newspapers, magazines periodicals, television channels, and publishing houses.

Some highlights from Bejan Daruwala's life:

Harper Collins in a publication of 'The Millennium Book of Prophecy' had mentioned Bejan Daruwala as one of the 100 great astrologers of the last 1,000 years.

Upon his arrival in Delhi, Dalai Lama had asked Bejan Daruwala to keep his hand on his head, causing an immense joy to Daruwala.

He was featured on NBC, ABC TV channels in Columbus, New York, and Ohio, apart from BBC's 'Hard Talk India' programme.

Daruwala had also earned a place among the best-selling Indian authors.

His columns regularly appeared in newspapers in India and abroad.

Daruwala was bestowed with the ‘Astrologer of the Millennium’ award on August 27, 2000. He was also honoured with the highest award by the Federation of Indian Astrologers.

He was honoured as the best astrologer in 2009 by St Petersburg’s - The Russian Society of Astrologers.

Bejan Daruwala's predictions for Barack Obama and Narendra Modi:

Bejan Daruwala had predicted on March 29, 2012, at Kanoria Art Centre, Ahmedabad, that Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister of the country.

About former American President Barack Obama, Bejan Daruwala had said that he was a man of fate as the latter was born on August 4, 1961, and so the number 4 would be important for America and hence Obama would play an important role in America’s history.

Three basic principles of Bejan Daruwala’s life:

1. Keep an open mind

2. Observe, observe, observe

3. Do complete research while maintaining cool; only then make predictions