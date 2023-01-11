New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested a passenger, who was in an inebriated condition, for urinating in full public at a departure gate at India Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi on Sunday and was later enlarged on bail, the police sources said on Wednesday.

Police said the person has been identified as Jauhar Ali Khan. "He was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam. He was caught urinating publicly in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport Terminal 3 on Jan. 8. He seemed to be inebriated. He also abused passengers. Taking cognizance on his misbehavior he was arrested and later released on a bail bond," ANI reported quoting Delhi Police.