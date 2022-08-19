Tumakuru(Karnataka): Arjun, a resident of Jayanagar, donated two African parrots, including one African grey parrot named Rustuma, who was recently found, to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Zoological Park in Gujarat on Friday. Earlier on July 16, the African grey parrot went missing, and Srinivas was found of the parrot awarded Rs 85,000 rupees instead of Rs 50,000 he announced to the person who traced it.

Arjun had printed more than 30000 handbills to find the parrot and the parrot was found in the Bandepallya area of ​​Tumakuru, after a few days, Arjun donated the parrot to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Zoological Park in Gujarat now.