Malda (West Bengal): A nurse at a government hospital in Malda, West Bengal hopes to make it to the Olympics some day. Lipika Debnath, 25, is originally from Tripura's Salema village in the Dhalai district. She secured a government job as a nurse in 2020 and relocated to West Bengal's Malda where she is posted at the neonatal unit of Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital.

While being dedicated to her profession, Lipika is also passionate about bodybuilding. Every day after finishing her duty at the government hospital, she travels to the other end of Malda to train under coach Pinku Bhagat for a few hours.

Lipika was recently placed at sixth position at an international level Mr and Mrs Universe competition in Pune. Her dream, however, is to take part in the Olympics. Speaking to ETV Bharat Lipika said, "I try to concentrate on what I do. When I am discharging my duty, I will fully concentrate on it. And after finishing my duty, I know I have to hit the gym. This is how two things are pursued simultaneously. I have always loved to exercise. I am the only child of my parents. My father is a retired teacher. He used to hold my hand and take me to the gym."

"After the (Covid) lockdown, I shifted to Malda where I got a job in the government hospital," she said. Lipika came in contact with Pinku Bhagat in 2021 and started practicing. An international-level bodybuilding competition was held on April 15-16 in Pune. "I never thought I would rank sixth among competitors. Earlier, I participated in the state competition in Bengal. My main goal is to participate in the Olympics. I would say to everyone, if you love something, you should hold on to it," Lipika said.

