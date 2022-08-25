Belagavi(Karnataka): A newborn baby was found hanging on a tree in a polybag in Nerasa Gouliwada village of Khanapura taluk on Thursday. The child is currently healthy and has been referred to Belagavi BIMS Hospital for further treatment. According to the eyewitness, an Accredited Social Health Activist worker, the baby was found hanging on a tree inside a plastic polybag.

The newborn was rescued and was immediately admitted to the child ward in Khanapura Public Hospital where Dr. Pawan Pujari, a pediatrician, diagnosed the newborn. The newborn's health deteriorated as the child was stuck in a plastic polybag for quite some time. Therefore, the child was sent to BIMS in Belagavi for further treatment and the doctor said that the child is now healthy.