Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A Muslim man donated his four and a half acres of land to Swami Samarth Ramadasa Trust of Chikkamagaluru and marked an example of communal harmony. Mohammad Naseer, a coffee dealer, donated his four and a half acres of land on Kaduru-Mangalore National Highway 173 worth Rs 2 crores to build a Goshala (protective shelters for stray cows), an orphanage, an old age home, and a Panchamukhi Anjaneya temple.

Naseer said, "I have given this land to Swami Samarth Ramadasa Trust of Chikkamagaluru and I am sure that they will use it for better purposes. Just as one cannot repay the debt to one's mother, one also cannot repay the debt of a cow. When my mother was fighting cancer, Gomutra helped her to get better and since then we owe a debt to the cow."

"I have given this four-and-a-half acre land to the trust to build a cow shed, to help cows as much as possible. Ready to do anything for cows," said Naseer. Trustee of Math, Santosh Guruji said, "Naseer has already built a Panchmukhi Anjaneya temple and he is a very kind man."