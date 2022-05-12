Rajkot (Gujarat): Days after a Hindu man was murdered in Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman, a similar incident has come to the fore in Gujarat where a labourer from Bihar who had fallen in love with a local Muslim girl was lynched to death by the latter's brother.

The deceased, Mithun Thakur, 22, a Bihar native was working as a labourer along with his father Bipin Thakur, in a factory in Rajkot. Mithun was dating 18-year-old Sumiya Kadiwar, a resident of Radhakrishna Society in Jungleshwar for a few months now.

On Monday, May 9, Mithun called Sumiya on her phone at around 10 am but her brother Sakir answered the call. He warned Mithun with terrible repercussions, and the two got into a furious altercation. Following it, Mithun was attacked by Sakir and three other people at his home leaving him badly injured.

A neighbour spotted Mithun unresponsive and rushed him to the Rajkot Civil Hospital, where he was diagnosed with critical injuries and a brain hemorrhage and was shifted to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment.

Thakur, however, died of his injuries on Wednesday at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. As the news of his death reached Sumiya, she too tried to end her life by slashing her wrist. After Sumiya was brought to the hospital, police came to know of the crime.

"We have arrested Sakir and one of his accomplices on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim's father," Bhaktinagar police station inspector LL Chavda said.

