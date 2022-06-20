Jodhpur: In a tragic incident, a harassed woman with her two kids committed suicide by jumping into a tank in Jodhpur on Sunday. According to the police, the husband of the deceased allegedly harassed her for dowry. The police reached the spot and rushed the dead to the mortuary of Lohawat Hospital.

Lohawat police station in-charge Shaitanram informed that Idan Singh, resident of Shaitan Singh Nagar of the police station area, used to harass his wife and the 24-year-old wife jumped in an underground tank made outside the house along with his two-year-old son Devendra Singh and seven-month-old Tejpal Singh. The dead were discovered by the wife's mother-in-law when she returned home and found the tank with an open lid.

A case has been registered by the police and the bodies of the dead would be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.