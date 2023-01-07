Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In a startling revelation, Karnataka police has identified the person responsible for sending the threat mail to a private school on Friday. According to the police, the person - a minor and a student of another private school - who had sent the threat e-mail of planting a bomb in the school did this without even being aware of possible consequences.

"This is a serious offence but the boy has done this out of his ignorance. We will send the entire report to the juvenile board and investigate it according to the instruction of the board," a senior police officer responsible for the investigation said.

The incident came to the surface when on Friday a premiere school at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru complained to the police that they have received an e-mail threatening that a bomb has been planted in the school school. The mail along with other documents were handed over to the police.

Bengaluru police along with the bomb squad rushed to the school. The school was evacuated but after a prolonged search nothing suspicious was found. Then the cyber department was pressed into action and within 24 hours police was successful in detecting the IP address of the computed from where the mail was generated. The police zeroed in on the person and found him to be a student of another school who has done all the mischief from sheer ignorance.

"Bomb threat received by a School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS. We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. We are waiting for the report from juvenile board. A case is being registered and furhter investigation is being done", DCP West Bengaluru said