Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) : As many as 11 people died and 26 others were injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said. The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch was 'deeply distressing' and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Earlier in the day, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences and assured relief to the families of the deceased and the persons injured in the accident. Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He also assure an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the 26 injured people who have been evacuated to the Mandi hospital. Sinha has also directed the Police and Civil authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured persons. (with agency input)