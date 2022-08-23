Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu): Hari Baskar's mornings used to start with a gentle knock on his bedroom door. When he opened it he was greeted by the cheerful face of his beloved pet dog whom he affectionately named 'Sachin'.

But from Saturday things changed forever. Sachin will never knock on Baskar's door early morning and lick his face in joy. Neither will anyone again see Sachin sprinting to the canal near their home and return after taking a bath.

Baskar's beloved "child" is no more as he was killed in a road accident on Saturday when he was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing a road. With this in mind, Baskar and his family members are planning to set up a memorial for Sachin as per the wish of his children. They have put up a condolence banner for Sachin with his photo for now.

Sachin was not just dear to Baskar and his family but also to the people of the locality. Every morning when Sachin visited the local tea shop he was greeted with a warm welcome and given a bun for breakfast. It's not just Baskar and his family members but also the people of the locality who are bereaved by Sachin's death.