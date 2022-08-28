Agra (Uttar Pradesh): 'Necessity is the mother invention, it seems a mechanic from Agra in Uttar Pradesh has drawn inspiration from the saying and invented an e-Bike. People are coming from far and wide to have a glimpse of the bike. The e-Bike has been made by Pathan Qureshi in 45 days. According to Pathan Qureshi, Rs 40,000 have been spent on making the bike.

A mechanic from Agra invents e-Bike, inspires many to follow suit

Pathan Qureshi, a resident of the Baluganj Police Station area, is a bike mechanic by profession. He has been running a shop in Baluganj under the name of Sony Bike Point for almost 20 years. Baluganj market is generally popular for the maintenance of two-wheelers. Apart from servicing bikes, new looks are also provided to the two-wheelers at the request of customers. Mechanic Pathan Qureshi told that he has made two battery-operated e-Bikes till date.

Also read: Class IX student transforms Royal Enfield into an e-bike in Delhi

Speaking to ETV Bharat he said that it has cost him Rs 40,000 and one-and-a-half months to make the bike. This bike gets fully charged in six hours and runs 50 to 60 km comfortably. He has used two batteries in this bike. Pathan Qureshi said that he had to face many difficulties in making the bike. He said he puts the design on paper first and after that, he will buy the scrap and spare parts that are required in making the bike.

Pathan Qureshi said that now he uses this bike to buy essentials and take children to school. This bike has become the cynosure of all eyes at his children's school. Kids are very attracted to it. He said that he parks the e-Bike at his shop, while passers-by, who stop at his shop desire to drive it, while others take selfies with it.

Pathan says that he will patent it if needed in the future. He further stated that he has made this bike as a hobby. But if someone wants the e-Bike, they can order and in the meantime, he will make it. Pathan told that this bike is much stronger than the Scooty available in the market. Because most of its parts are made of metal. Apart from this, he designs the e-Bike and it has become a topic of discussion in Agra.