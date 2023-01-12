Mumbai: A 35-year-old-Vikram Singh was arrested by Mumbai police from Gujarat for allegedly making bomb threat calls to the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra-Kurla Complex area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, Singh made two calls to the school on Tuesday.

Singh called on the school's land-line and informed them that he had planted a "time-bomb" inside the school. Some time later, Singh made another threat call. This time he called the security post at the school's gate and made a similar threat, the police official said.

The threat turned out to be a hoax. On Wednesday, the suspect was nabbed from an undisclosed location in Gujarat. "We are investigating to establish his motive behind the call," the official privy to the investigation said.