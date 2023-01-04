Malappuram (Kerala): In a shocking incident, a youth stabbed a hotel owner for serving tea with less sugar. The incident happened at T A Restaurant in Tanur town in Malappuram district on Tuesday. Manaf, who is seriously injured, has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The police have taken the accused, Subair, into custody.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at 5.30 am. A dispute initially broke out between the two in the name of less sugar in the tea. Subair who left the hotel returned after some time with a knife and then attacked the hotel owner. He stabbed Manaf multiple times and one injury is deep.

Manaf was first taken to Tirur district hospital and then to Manjeri Medical College. He was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Traders observed a hartal till 1 pm in protest against the incident.