Man pees on woman co-passenger on Air India flight, case booked
Published on: 31 minutes ago
Man pees on woman co-passenger on Air India flight, case booked
Published on: 31 minutes ago
New Delhi: An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger aboard an Air India flight on Nov 26, 2022. The incident happened in business class section. The Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi. This has been confirmed by Air India official to ANI on Wednesday.
Loading...