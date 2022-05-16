Tenali (Andhra Pradesh): Memories are rare and precious and fountain pens were once used to put memories into words. When ballpoint pens arrived, fountain pens took a backseat. But, a pen trader in Tenali is yet to give up on the lost legacy that is fountain pens. He repairs fountain pens free of cost. Rajahmundry Ratnam Pens and Tenali Prasad Pens needed no introduction in the past. Carrying a fountain pen that had a golden colour cap in one’s pocket was synonymous with class. Though they disappeared with changing times, Venkata Narayanamurthy, owner of Raynar Pen Stores in Guntur, is doing his best to preserve them. From used ones of the pre-Independence era to modern-day creations, every variety of fountain pens can be found here. Not just rare, precious and sophisticated pens, Narayanamurthy preserves trendy pens of the yesteryear and repairs damaged pens for free.

Narayanamurthy's shop offers a variety of fountain pens as well as some of the most expensive pens from abroad. Polys made of gold, silver and brass to suit the taste of customers are readily available here. In addition, 30 different colours of ink are offered to customers. Narayanamurthy says that his love for fountain pens made him repair them for free. He added that it is a welcome sight to see many youngsters talking about fountain pens. He said that fountain pens are also being made available to all by making changes and additions to suit the changing times. Notably, pen collectors and enthusiasts frequently visit his store.