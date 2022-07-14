Hyderabad: A man, who created a fake divorce document without divorcing his wife, and got married in a row. Targeting wealthy women, who were waiting for a second marriage, he married seven women with hopes of giving them a new life. It is noteworthy that there are three of them in three streets of the same colony. After marriage, he remained faithful for some years and took lakhs of rupees from them as he was in need.

Finally, he recently cheated and married another woman. Cases have been registered against his frauds in many police stations. Most of the victims are highly educated and working people residing in Hyderabad. The two aggrieved women revealed the details at the Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday demanding that the person, who cheated them should be severely punished, so that no other woman would fall prey to the accused.

According to police, Adapa Sivashankar Babu from Betapudi village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh studied engineering. He used to approach highly educated and employed women, who had registered for second marriage on matrimony sites. He convinces them that he was married and divorced, had a daughter, and shows them the divorce certificate. The pay slip showed that he was an employee of an IT company and was getting a salary of around Rs 2 lakh. In turn, the women's family members used to offer lakhs of rupees as dowry and solemnise the wedding assuming that their daughters will lead a happy life.

Also read: Andhra man accused of cheating over 1000 women held in Telangana

Immediately after marriage, he used to wean his wife from working. He also got the marriage registered saying that the company is sending him to America for project work. Showing that cause, he used to take lakhs of rupees from his wife and her family members. Later, he used to say that his trip to the US was postponed. If asked for the money back, he used to he would give the money soon. When the pressure was exerted on him to return the money, he used to tell them to lodge police with police. Meanwhile. one of the victims approached the Ramachandrapuram police in Medak district and they summoned Sivashankar Babu. At that time he came to the police station with another woman and said that she is his wife. He kept her as the middleman as if the guarantee of giving money was theirs

In the meantime, the two women spoke over the phone after exchanging numbers, then the truth came to light. It was found that both of them had been cheated equally and he had taken a lot of money from them. In this process, the second woman told her younger brothers to keep an eye on him and it was revealed that he was living with three people in three streets of the same colony.

When he came to know that his two wives found his true colours, he absconded. Later, the two women enquired about more details, it was found that he married seven women. The first marriage took place at his village in 2018. After that, he kept marrying one by one in a row within a short gap. Finally, last April he absconded with a girl. It is learnt that cases were registered against him one in KPHB Police Station in 2019 and another in 2021, some other women lodged complaints with RC Puram, Gachi Bowli, Anantapur and SR Nagar Police Stations filed complaints against Sivashankar. He often referred that AP Minister Ambati Rambabu as his relative and BJP leader Srikanth as a close friend. The victims requested that if any political leader or influential person had a relationship with him, they appealed to them to realise Shivashanker's true nature and cut off ties with him.