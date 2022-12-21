Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested Suhail alias Mohammad Ayaz over 15 years after he jumped parole. He was nabbed at Madiwala of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. Sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, Suhail was hiding in Belthangadi of Dakshina Kannada district as Ayurvedic medicine seller.

The Police said that Suhail along with Shankar, Salim, Chand Pasha and Venugopal was arrested on the charge of murdering and robbing a lorry driver on Hosur road in Bangalore in the year 2000. Suhail, Shankar and Salim were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004. In 2007, Suhail, who went on parole from Parappa's Agrahara Jail, did not return after expiry of parole.

Suhail has changed his name to Muhammad Ayaz and living as an Ayurvedic medicine seller at Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada district.

Another accused Shankar, who got parole like Suhail in 2015, died in Bengaluru in 2017. Shankar's friend told the police that Shankar used to go to Sagar Enterprises in Belthangadi whenever he needed money. But the police did not pay much attention on this statement.

Madiwala Police Station Inspector Paul Priyakumar, Sub-Inspector Kishore BT and a team of staff, who had recently taken up the probe of the accused who got parole and went missing in Madiwala police station cases, started a thorough investigation again. Then he again noticed the statement of deceased Shankar's friend and went to Belthangadi.

When he went to Belthangadi and inquired, they found that the accused has been residing there as an Ayurvedic medicine seller. The accused was immediately arrested and remanded in judicial custody.