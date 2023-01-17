Chandigarh: A retired Army Major was arrested Monday after a 25-year-old-girl was knocked down by his car. He was later released on station bail. Police identified the suspect as Major Sandeep Sahi, a resident of Mohali. The accident made headlines after the shocking visuals of the accident emerged in social media platforms.

The victim identified as Tejashwita Kaushal who is preparing for civil service exams did not prefer a complaint initially. However, the social media outrage prompted police to act. The police convinced her to lodge a complaint against the reckless driving by the miscreant.

On January 14, Tejashwita was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the roadside and the impact was so severe that she was tossed up in the air, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 pm on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident.

The footage from the CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the SUV vehicle hit her. The victim was hospitalised and later discharged. Police said Tejashwita and her mother Manjinder used to feed the stray dogs routinely. Manjinder who got the whiff of the speeding car rushed towards her daughter. Before she could pull her daughter away, the SUV hit her and sped away, police said quoting the victim's family.

Also read- CCTV captures shocking hit-and-run in Chandigarh: Woman feeding dogs hit by SUV

It maybe recalled a few weeks ago, a-20-year-old woman's body was dragged under a vehicle for several kilometres in the shocking hit-and-drag incident reported in the national capital. The incident triggered sharp criticism on the rising number of hit-and-run cases in Delhi and its neighbours.

Also read-Kanjhawala case: Victim cremated; friend-turned-eyewitness claims 'she was drunk' - 10 points