Meerut: A prisoner named Gaurav Pratap alias Ankur who has been facing life imprisonment in Chaudhary Charan Singh District jail in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), realized the beauty of married life and how staying alone in a jail barrack snatched everything from him. Hence, living harsh in the jail cell; he started giving wings to his 'imaginary life' which he was craving for in 'real life. Because, had he been staying with his wife, life would have been much better. To channelize his drab and boring life, Ankur then picked up paint and brush, to create magic on canvas.

Ankur talking to ETV Bharat said, "Aloofness and living separate from wife brings out painter in me. I realized the importance of family life. In most of my paintings, women find a place; because a woman is central to all the happiness in life.

Once Swachch Bharat team arrived at the Jail for some slogans and painting work. Jail authorities were in the knowledge of my painting skills. Therefore, jail officials recommended my name. Thereafter, there was no question of looking back. Several orders came and I worked on them. Now, many of my artworks are on display and also adorn the wall of the jail," he added.