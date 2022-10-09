Gaya (Bihar): There is a Khanqah in the Gaya district of Bihar, which is a symbol of communal harmony, due to which this Khanqah has become an example of love and brotherhood. The Khanqah is located in the city of Gaya. According to Sajjada Nashin Hazrat Maulana Mufti Syed Shah Sabah-ud-Din Munami, the meeting of Sirat was started from this Khanqah. After that, this tradition gradually spread to different parts and regions of the country.

The special thing about this Khanqah is that not only the Muslims but also the people of the Hindu community come to listen to the life, services and biography of Prophet Muhammad. Among them is one Uday Kumar, who worships in the temple in the morning and goes to the Khanqah during the night to listen to the teachings of the Prophet. This has been going on for the past 10 years, Uday Kumar recently celebrated Navratri with devotion. During that time, he also continued to reach the congregation of Sirat-ul-Nabi. Syed Shah Ata Faisal, the director of the Khanqah, says that it is not only Uday Kumar, but many other Hindu brothers come to listen to the discourses.