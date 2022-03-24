New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandit organization called 'Roots in Kashmir' on Thursday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. A curative petition is the last judicial resort to approach the top court in the matter.

The curative petition by the NGO, Roots in Kashmir has been filed against a 2017 order of the top court, which had dismissed the organization’s petition for probe citing a long delay. On July 24, 2017, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by the NGO saying it is difficult to have any probe and collect evidence on the issue more than 27 years after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. On October 25, 2017, the top court had dismissed the review petition.

The curative petition sought direction to decide the case afresh on merit by way of providing hearing opportunities to the parties.

The curative petition also said that the apex court “completely failed to appreciate that more than 700 Kashmiri Pandits were murdered during 1989 to 1998 and FIRs were lodged in more than 200 cases, but not even a single FIR has reached to the stage of filing of Charge sheet or conviction.”

Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s amid rising threats and attacks during the peak of militancy.

It seeks to transfer all cases to NCT Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir so that reluctant witnesses can also appear. "Completion of trial and prosecution of Yasin Malik for the gruesome murder of 4 officers of Indian Air Force on the morning of January 25, 1990, which is currently pending before CBI court," prayed the plea.

"Completion of trial and prosecution of Yasin Malik for the gruesome murder of 4 officers of Indian Air Force on the morning of January 25, 1990, which is currently pending before CBI court," prayed the plea.

(With agency inputs)