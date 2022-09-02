Kolkata: Bengal's biggest festival--the Durga Puja--is the most awaited festival of the year, so much so that it has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This year's Puja celebration is even more special as it will be celebrated after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions. Although Durga Puja committees follow honoring themes, a Kankurgachi club will mark the festival as an ode to the people who died in post-poll Bengal violence.

For the uninitiated, massive violence broke out in 2021 after Mamata Banerjee's third winning streak was declared in the state. Both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers clashed after exit polls hinted at a TMC's win in the state. According to the organizers of the Kankurgachi club, around 60 people died in the post-poll violence.

Abhijit Sarkar, a resident of Kankurgachi, was among the people who lost their lives in the violent clashes. Sarkar will be portrayed through the theme in the club mandap. In 2020, Abhijit Sarkar had built a club in Kankurgachi called Saraswati and Kalimata. But after his death, that puja is carried on by his elder brother Debashis Sarkar. In remembrance of him, this year's Puja theme is "Mayeder Kanna Raktatto Bangla".

Backed by the BJP, this organization will portray the violence that occurred after the exit polls. Goddess Durga is not angry here but will be seen in a compassionate form. Also, the painful melody will be played in the entire puja mandap. "This puja is based on our true story. We are highlighting the post-poll violence that we have seen. Therefore, there will not be any joyful sound rather we will highlight the sorrow of those 60 mothers who lost their sons here," said Sarkar.

Keeping in mind the honor of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a donation of Rs 60,000 to each registered club. But this Kankurgachi club will not accept that money. According to them, their puja will be done without any help from the state government. "The Chief Minister and her party have killed 60 of our brothers. As a result, we will not take money from them," Sarkar added.