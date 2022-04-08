Hazaribagh(Jharkhand): Jawan Nandlal Nayak, who was posted as a security guard at the residence of BJP MP Jayant Sinha, has become quite popular, thanks to his songs. The songs written by Nayai and sung by famous singer Pawan Rai have become a big hit. When a jawan was given the responsibility of guarding the house of an honorable person, then the task becomes even more challenging. But the young man is very fond of writing Nagpuri and Khortha songs. When there are gaps between his duties, or if the MP is in Delhi he writes songs. His hard work of balancing between his job and writing songs has paid off as the songs are becoming hits and are sung by Jharkhand's famous singer Pawan Rai.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Jawan Nandlal Nayak said, "I'm very fond of writing since my childhood. I used to write poetry and songs, but now I saw that people are using YouTube as a platform to showcase their talent. So, I took help from singer Pawan Rai and his team by providing them with the lyrics of my songs. Then they are uploading these videos on YouTube, which is why people have now started recognising me." But, Nandlal Nayak does not want to leave the job, he said, "I want to serve the country and that is why I chose this job. As he is fond of singing and he writes and sings songs as that is his hobby, it is necessary that people know him as a lyricist, too."