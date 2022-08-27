Chandrapur: A house suddenly collapsed and sunk 50 feet down in Ghugus town which is famous for the British coal mines. This incident has left the entire town in a state of shock. Gajju Madavi, a resident of the Amrai ward of the city was at home with his family when suddenly his house started to collapse. He rushed out with his family and within a moment his house collapsed to the ground.

This happened because during the British era coal was mined from open pits. But as the city expanded, people built their houses near the mine. Today, the entire city of Ghugus is situated on top of an underground coal mine. At present, the residents of Amrai Ward are being demolished and shifted to a safer place to avoid a major accident.

MLA Kishore Jorgewar went along with Naib Tehsildar Khandare, Circle Officer Navale, Police Inspector Pusate of Ghugus Police Station and other concerned officials and inspected the spot.

