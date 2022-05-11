New Delhi: A high-level delegation led by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy accompanied by Ahmed Belhouli Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship & SMEs is visiting India on Wednesday.

During the visit, the delegation would be meeting with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles on 11 May and 13 May in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations.

The visit provides an excellent opportunity to further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries. The visit also includes interactions with key investors on both sides. The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at US$ 65.1 billion, making UAE India’s 3rd largest trading partner.

There is a potential for this trade to grow to $ 100 billion. India is on an ambitious path to achieve a US $ 5 trillion GDP by 2025 and UAE is considered a valuable partner in India’s journey to realize this goal. Several engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, Industry interactions, Investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting UAE delegation during their stay in India.

Also Read: UAE Minister of Economy to lead high-level biz delegation to India this week

