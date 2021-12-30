Ernakulam: Kochi Metro Rail Limited, in its latest effort to attract footfalls as well as promoting its motto 'Health with enjoyment', has come up with a unique innovation: a 'musical staircase'.

Having been unveiled at the MG Road station in Ernakulam, the new harmonic invention - a first in the state- plays notes of piano and keyboard when people walk up or down the stairs.

As per information, the aim of the staircase is to encourage city-dwellers to climb stairs, rather than using escalators or elevators, and if inputs from authorities are taken into account, the satisfaction has been on the rise.

Users told ETV Bharat that they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and the music took away the stress of climbing up and down the stairs.

They also said that they are happy that such facilities, seen only in foreign countries, are now made available in our country as well.

KMRL had collaborated with Triaxia Infotec Private Limited to complete this project.

Triaxia managing director Sanoj Simon said they would take the responses from the users and decide on bringing such stairs to other stations as well. He said KMRL senior deputy general manager, Swami Natarajan, contacted them with this idea.

Simon said the musical stair works using laser beam lights and the works for the same were completed in just one week. He said as the next step, keys would be set up in a way where people who know to play Piano or Keyboard could create music on this stair while climbing up or down.