Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): Six people died, and 15 were severely injured, after a state-run transport corporation bus carrying around 30 passengers was rammed by a speeding lorry at Tholuppedu next to Achiruppakkam in Chengalpattu district on Friday. The left side of the bus was completely damaged and almost half of the bus collapsed. The two front seats clung to the back of the lorry as the bus collided.

Also read: 1 dead, 19 injured as tree falls on Chandigarh school

The Chidambaram-bound bus hit the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, a Chengelpet District police officer informed, adding at least 15 others were injured and were taken to a hospital. Further probing is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. In a tweet, he said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the accident victims and announced Rs 5 lakh relief each to the bereaved families from the CM's Public Relief Fund. (With agency inputs)