Banswada (Kamareddy): Whenever youngsters get free time, they love to enjoy having a gala time with friends by going to a movie or restaurant to relish their favouirte delicacies, but a girl from Banswada in Kamareddy district trekked a different path and used her free time during the lockdown by developing apps and games.

Many students have lost an academic year due to the pandemic. Despite attending online classes, they are unable to grasp the concepts well. However, a student from Banswada in the Kamareddy district made the most out of this lockdown. A fun attempt got her recognition and skills to develop apps and games.

She is at par with software developers by learning coding at a young age. Curiosity, zeal to learn and a goal-oriented mindset, according to Spoorthi, , a Class IX student at a private school in Banswadam have helped her achieve this success.

Raju and Supriya parents of Spoorthi have noticed that Spoorthi has been steadily excelling at studies and recognised her interest in technology. Due to lockdown, Spoorthi was confined to home like all children. Since online classes did not take up much time, she used to pass leisure hours by watching TV or videos on phone. Seeing this, her parents wanted to put Spoorthi’s time to better use. At the same time, an online advertisement came as an unexpected opportunity.

"I have created some apps called Fruit Cutter, Student Attendance. I designed games for little kids to play on laptops and desktops. Some of these can be used by teachers as well and some can store data. My dream is to become a software engineer. I will work hard to make better apps in the future, said Spoorthi

She used to follow technological updates and keep abreast with the latest inventions. She came across an online coding course in the process. With her father Raju’s encouragement, she enrolled herself in WhiteHat Jr programme. She successfully completed the 120-hour programme, one hour a day each. Online tutors, too, took great care in teaching. While learning how to code, Spoorthi began writing code for games and apps. After the course got over, she used her leisure time to develop code for games. Spoorthi is happy that she could learn more than what she has expected from this course.

She has always been good at academics. She showed similar interest and commitment while attending coding classes too. Spoorthi designed 20 games and 13 apps in total, all thanks to the online coding class. First, she finished a game design course and then moved on to app development. At present, she is undergoing training in data science. WhiteHar Jr awarded her a developer certificate seeing her excel at developing games with ease. Spoorthi never skipped practice post online sessions.

Spoorthi developed apps such as Barter System, Dictionary, Attendance, News Letter, and DJ White Hat. At the same time, she developed games such as Pinko with Score Game, Trex Number Game, Balloon Buster and Fruit Cutter. Her school management is appreciative of Spoorthi’s talent and encourages her. While the majority of students are happy playing online games, Spoorthi has developed games on her own. Similarly, she is intent on developing games than downloading them from Play Store. Her parents and school principal Yadagiri are proud of Spoorthi’s achievements.

