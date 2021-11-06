Uttara Kannada: Diwali in a Karnataka town is celebrated without crackers. Instead they have this thrilling 'Honde Habba', a traditional game of fighting with wild cucumbers. The people of Komarapantha community in Ankola, in Uttar Kannada district, play their unique Honde Habba on Balipadyami, the fourth day of Diwali.

The Komarapantha section originally belonged to the Kshatriya community who once served as soldiers of the king. To reminisce their tradition, this game is played to keep alive their culture they turn to this adventurous game as a warrior of the land.

In the game, participants are divided into two groups, and both teams fight with Hondekai, a bitter cucumber found in the forest. The cucumber would be thrown at one another above the knee. This unique tradition is practised only in the town of Ankola and Kumata.

The wild cucumber fight within the groups is not conducted aggressively but more in a fun frolic manner. There is only one rule of the game that is one should hit only the bottom of the knee. Whoever hits above the knee will be disqualified from the game. This game is said to last for 4 hours.

Finally, the game will be concluded when both teams entered into Venkataramana temple. If there any of the members get hurt in-game both the teams will apologise to one another so that they continue their tradition with harmony and celebrate together.