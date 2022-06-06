Udaipur (Rajasthan): In Saburi village of Kotra police station area of Udaipur, a father murdered his two daughters and his wife after a domestic quarrel by hitting them with stones on Monday. The man absconded before the police reached the spot.

According to the police sources, the couple had an argument and the husband went out. His family, the two girls Nani, Sumitra and his wife, Kali were sleeping when he got back and began hit them ferociously with a stone. The culprit fled away before police and FSL teams reached and started investigating the matter. The search to nab him is on.

