Mumbai: Police have arrested a man who was posing as a CBI officer in Mumbai on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Deepak. He had allegedly conducted searches in Ghatkopar Hotels by showing a fake CBI ID card, according to Mumbai Police.

The accused Deepak used to search registers of the hotel and checked the details of customers who were staying there. Getting suspicious of his activity, the hotel staff informed the Mumbai Police. Taking cognizance on it, a Police team reached the spot and verified his ID card which was found to be a fake one. Thereafter, the Police has lodged an FIR in Ghatkopar police station and arrested the accused too.