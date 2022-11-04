Mumbai: While addressing a Press Conference in Mumbai, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on November 4 said that a faction of Shiv Sena has fallen prey to the politics of opportunism and they have no commitment to nationalism. He said, “A faction of Shiv Sena has fallen prey to the politics of opportunism. They have no commitment to nationalism.

They've become 'vasooli' Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with BJP and under the leadership of Eknath Shinde is working for the country”.