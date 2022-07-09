Vadodara: Shweta Dubey, who lives in the Wadi area of ​​Vadodara, is a dog lover. She has as many as 23 dogs and her dog Daisy donated blood and saved another dog's life. Shweta said that Vadodara or Gujarat should also have a blood bank for dogs like Mumbai and Delhi where blood banks for dogs were set up.

"On Wednesday night, a friend from NGO called to say that a dog was in urgent need of blood. She needed blood as her dog was bleeding. Usually, a healthy dog ​​can donate blood to another sick dog. My dog ​​did not have any illness and he is healthy so I decided to donate my dog's blood," said Shweta Dubey.

Also read: 5 most important vaccinations for dogs

According to Shweta, "Usually, blood donation camps are organised for human beings. It is also important to set up a blood bank for animals also, especially dogs. There are no blood banks for dogs in Vadodara and Gujarat. Blood donation camps should also be organised for dogs. Dog Daisy is currently in good condition, so he donated blood to another sick dog. He is in a good condition after blood donation and he did not have any problems. There is no need to fear that donating blood will cause a problem for the dog. Like a healthy man, a healthy dog ​​can donate blood, Any healthy dog ​​can donate blood again within a month or so."