Thane: Faheem Rizwan Ahmed Khan, a resident of the Shantinagar area of Bhiwandi, allegedly assaulted his minor son using burning cigarette butts to force him to choose his father's custody after his parent's divorce. The minor's mother, Sananur lodged a complaint with Shantinagar police station against her husband on Tuesday, while the police are looking for the fled accused.

According to the police, the accused tried to convince the minor to stay with him between 20th July to 25th July. When the son refused, he was tortured and burnt with cigarette buts. Shantinagar police station has registered a case based on that complaint. Police are investigating for further details.