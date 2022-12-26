Narayankhed (Telangana): On Sunday afternoon, in Patancheru area of Sangareddy district, a young woman boarded a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus and alighted at Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station. After all the passengers got down, conductor Ravinder found a purse lying unattended inside the bus.

He took the purse into his possession and later opened it. After seeing the article inside, he was shocked. As he found the details of the purse owner and a letter with Rs 403 cash in it. He was bewildered after reading the letter. It was written in the letter that she did not want to get married and therefore wanted to end her life.

Further scanning of the purse, the conductor found the young woman's Aadhaar card too. Without wasting time he immediately brought it to the notice of RTC MD Sajjanar through Twitter. He also shared photos of the suicide letter and Aadhaar card to him via social media. The MD immediately responded and ordered the staff to identify the young woman.

With the help of RTC SI Dayanand and Maredpally police, she was finally tracked and handed over to her family. RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD Sajjanar tweeted congratulations to the conductor Ravinder along with the staff who responded in time and saved the young woman's life.