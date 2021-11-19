New Delhi: Indian National Congress party, on Friday, called the Centre's move to repeal the three farm laws as a "defeat" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arrogance". While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The anti-farmer forces( Bharatiya Janata Party) have been defeated in the end. Today is the day of the defeat of Modi ji's arrogance. But the country will not forget you (Modi ji) since you has committed a heinous sin, now you have decided to take it back and that too after inflicting barbaric torture,"

"Now, the people have understood that the victory of nation's interest lies in the defeat of BJP. These farmers were being called terrorists, agitators, or even Naxalites. Modi government has accepted its mistake today. Now it is the responsibility of the public to decide the punishment for this mistake," he added.

Surjewala claimed that it is a victory of Rahul Gandhi-led opposition who raised this demand of repealing the three farm laws continuously.

Raising a series of questions upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, "What is its road map to provide minimum support price to the farmers? What is the way to double the farmer's income and when will it be done? What is the intention of breaking the back of farmers by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel."

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the protesting farmers to go back to their homes as these three farm laws will be repealed by the Centre, the farmers' unions have made it clear that they won't return until the Parliament approves the rollback.

"Farmers have lost their faith in the Central Government. All I want to say is that if the Centre can bring an ordinance to extend the tenures of CBI and ED Chiefs, then why can't it do the same for our farmers?" Surjewala asked.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed this move of the Central Government and also said that his party is ready to hold talks with the BJP on seat-sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

When asked about the comment, Surjewala replied, "I think you're insulting India's farmers. They don't indulge in politics. They are fighting for the next generation and for the country. So to look at it through a political prism or fortune of a stillborn party is a grave insult to the farmers."