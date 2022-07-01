Hyderabad: Lakku Nayak and Lakshmibai moved to Banjara Colony in Hayathnagar from Guditanda Appareddipalli village in Rangareddy district 30 years ago for a better future for their children. Laku Nayak started as an auto driver as he enrolled his children in a private school while Lakshmibai took up the tailoring job. Lakku Nayak later joined Ramoji Film City as a driver and worked for seven years to ensure proper education for their children, and he is currently working as a cab driver. The couple faced a lot of difficulties as they went days without food while never letting their children know about their difficulties. They endured this lifestyle for the proper education of their children.

“We came from a village. I wanted to study but I did not have the financial means to do so. That is why we wanted our children to receive a proper education. We sent our children to school by working day and night, not resting even for a day. My wife learnt to sew and she now does tailoring work. I encouraged my kids to study well, I fulfilled my promise of buying my children a smartphone if they score well in SSC and Intermediate. I know the value of education, hence, I ensured that they study well”, said Lakku Nayak.

His wife Lakshmibai added, “We worked very hard for our children. I worked as a manual labourer and educated our children well. We would fast for three days a week but ensure that the children had food. They’re now well settled, which is what we wished for”. Lakku Nayak's eldest son Vidyasagar said, “I got a seat in MBBS in 2016. My father worked as a driver at Ramoji Film City. He worked very hard. No, I’m preparing for my PG entrance”.

While the couple’s eldest daughter Roja got a job as a government teacher, their eldest son Vidyasagar Nayak completed MBBS. Their second daughter Pooja has completed B Tech and is working in an IT company. The youngest, Rahul Nayak, is currently studying B Tech second year. Lakku Nayak said that he feels proud seeing his kids settle in life after all these years of hardships. Lakku Nayak and his family have built a house at Suraj Nagar in Turkayamjal on the outskirts of Hyderabad where they are currently residing.