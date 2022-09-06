Jhansi: A constable saved a man from a superfast train at Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The constable saved the passenger in the nick of time as he was about to get trapped between a moving train and the platform.

The passenger had disembarked to collect the luggage on the platform. However, the train started moving and the man hurried to board it. He, however, lost his balance and was about to fall off the moving train hadn't the constable rushed to help him. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV installed at the railway station.

A constable rescues passenger who fell from a moving train in Jhansi

It can be seen in the video that the passenger was about to fall from the train gate, however, at the same time, the constable standing 20 feet away ran and pushed the passenger inside the train.

Swift and prompt action by the constable saved the passenger's life. As soon as the video went viral, the constable was appreciated by many social media users.