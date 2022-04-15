Barnala(Punjab): A four-year-old child, from Mahil Kalan village in Barnala district of Punjab, has uploaded a video on social media appealing to the farmers to stop selling wheat to the silos of corporate houses of Adani. Kaptan Singh, the child spoke of the farmer's protest and its significance. He has referred to more than seven hundred farmers who were martyred during the peasant agitation, while also mentioning respect for the peasant flag.

Earlier at Mahilkal, in the fixed front set up by the farmers' organizations at the toll plaza, this child used to daily attend and also gave speeches on the stage. Now, during the wheat harvesting time of the year in Punjab, it is alleged that many of the farmers are directly selling their crops to the Adani's silos. This move of a few farmers is also being opposed by a large number of people on social media.

